A 67-year-old public housing tower has received a new lease on life after renovations turned it into senior housing. The Harrison Plaza cost $48 million to revitalize.

The building offers “spectacular views,” says PHA head Kelvin Jeremiah. “It isn’t your grandmother’s public housing.”

The building at 10th and Master streets sports 116 units in a reconstructed 15-story apartment building. Jeremiah says the building is part of a model for the future of reconstructed high-rises for the authority.

“There are support services, not only by PHA but by others including a doctor coming on site, a secure parking lot for residents, including a concierge service as well as laundry facilities on site.”

PHA opted to convert high-rises into senior living because the seniors are accustomed to living in communal situations like this and they can have more density compared to townhomes.

“In preserving it, we wanted to be able to give an opportunity to seniors who are more inclined to live in high-rises, the wear and tear that we see in senior high-rises isn’t anywhere near in family high-rises,” he said.