Flyers fire Vigneault after 8 straight losses

The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday following eight straight losses, two shy of matching a team record of 10 in a row, and with the franchise far from ending a 47-year Stanley Cup drought.

The Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops of the season. Their latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien also was fired.

The Flyers are 8-10-4 and in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. Vigneault went 147-74-54 with the Flyers and missed the playoffs last season.

Mike Yeo was named interim coach. The Flyers are scheduled to play Monday night against Colorado.

General manager Chuck Fletcher tried to blame injuries last week for the team’s recent slide, but it became clear as the losses piled up, a change was needed.

“The last ten, we slipped back. There’s no question,” he said last week. “Now the onus is on our group to get it back. When injured players come back, it makes it easier. We can’t kid ourselves. We have to get better.”