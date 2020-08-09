Flyers win secures No. 1 spot for playoffs

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

___

The Philadelphia Flyers are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, after winning all three of their round-robin games in Toronto.

Nicolas Aubé-Kubel had 2 goals, and Carter Hart made 23 saves on 24 shots, as the Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 Saturday night.

The Flyers also defeated the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals in earlier round-robin games, used to determine seeding for the NHL playoffs after the coronavirus pandemic halted the season in March. The season resumed in late July in two Canadian hub cities: Edmonton, and Toronto, where the Flyers have played their games.

Shayne Gostisbehere, back from knee surgery, earned two assists.

Aubé-Kubel, a rookie, redirected a Gostisbehere shot for the game’s first goal at 7:40 in the first period. Aubé-Kubel scored again less than seven minutes later, marking the first two-goal game of his career.

The Flyers entered the Toronto bubble guaranteed a playoff spot, being one of the four top teams in the Eastern Conference. Starting next week, they will face the Montreal Canadiens in a best-of-seven playoff series. The Canadiens defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in a best-of-5 qualifying round.

The Flyers won 9 games in a row before falling to the Bruins on March 10 before the league shut down.

The first round of the playoffs opens Tuesday.