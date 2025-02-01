From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Dr. Elisa Velazquez said the number of young patients she sees with cavities at her Ocean County, New Jersey dental practice is staggering. The dentist is one of several statewide, and across the country, advocating for fluoridated drinking water.

About three-quarters of U.S. residents have fluoridated water, which has been shown to reduce cavities. However, most New Jersey residents are not exposed to fluoride in drinking water, and dentists say it’s impacting kids’ health.

“We know statistically that it’s actually one of the most chronic diseases, because cavities are considered a bacterial disease in the nation. And in New Jersey, it really is a significant problem,” Velazquez said.

A 2022 health department study found New Jersey third graders had higher rates of untreated tooth decay than the national average. Though several factors can cause cavities, including genetics, diet or lack of insurance, dental professionals say cavity rates in New Jersey could be partly caused by fluoride-free water.

New Jersey has one of the lowest fluoridation rates in the U.S. Only about 16% of New Jersey residents have fluoridated water, compared to the national average of about 75%.

For decades, the New Jersey Dental Association has called upon legislators to require water providers to add fluoride to the state’s drinking water. However, a number of bills attempting to do so have failed after getting pushback from some water providers and environmental groups.

“Dental disease is a serious problem,” Velazquez said. “It’s painful, and it could be traumatic for children to undergo the necessary therapies and treatments. And then it could get expensive for parents, and our goal is that people be cavity-free and that they be healthy.”

Fluoride-free water

Over the years, some New Jersey residents have resisted fluoride because they don’t believe the government should mandate what’s in their water or because they don’t believe the benefits outweigh the risks.

Currently, New Jersey law allows water providers to make their own decisions about fluoridation.

However, customers must unanimously consent before a water provider can add fluoride to the drinking water, said Oleg Kostin, director of statewide operations for New Jersey American Water. The investor-owned utility only serves fluoridated water to municipalities that historically used the chemical before acquisition.

Kostin said he prefers not to feed fluoride into the water supply because it involves the use of hydrofluorosilicic acid, a highly corrosive chemical. He said it’s one of the reasons smaller water providers in New Jersey choose against fluoridation.

“You have to have the facilities to handle that. It has to be well ventilated, you have to be completely protected from head to toe — face shields, goggles, chemical protective clothing, respirators — because you do not want to be breathing this chemical,” Kostin said.