2 firefighters injured battling fire in West Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The fire led to the partial collapse of a building on the 6000 block of Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Firefighters say they got there two minutes after the 10:15 p.m. dispatch, and encountered heavy smoke coming from the middle of a row of storefront buildings.

All three floors of one of the buildings were on fire.