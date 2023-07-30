2 firefighters injured battling fire in West Philadelphia
Heavy smoke was showing from the middle of a row of storefront buildings, firefighters say.
Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Philadelphia on Saturday night.
The fire led to the partial collapse of a building on the 6000 block of Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia.
Firefighters say they got there two minutes after the 10:15 p.m. dispatch, and encountered heavy smoke coming from the middle of a row of storefront buildings.
All three floors of one of the buildings were on fire.
When crews went in to attack the flames, part of the building collapsed.
We’re told two firefighters had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.
They are stable and expected to be okay.
Fire crews also took another person to the hospital, but say that person’s injuries are not related to this fire.
The search goes on for clues to what sparked the fire.
