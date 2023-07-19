The 2023 Women’s World Cup commences in the wee hours of Thursday morning, with hosts New Zealand and Australia taking on Norway and Ireland, respectively.

The top-ranked United States Women’s National Team is the favorite to lift the trophy for an unprecedented third-straight time, but there are plenty of other competitive teams in the expanded field for this tournament.

Here are the important details to follow the coverage, and some places where you can go to watch the USWNT play around Philly.

When are the games?

The 14- to 16-hour time difference between the Australia and New Zealand time zones and Eastern Time means the most committed to watching every game live will have to go fully nocturnal. For fans in the Philly area, games will start at 8 p.m., with matches running through the overnight hours into the morning as late as 8:30 a.m.

The games will air live on Fox, Fox Sports 1, and with Spanish coverage on Telemundo and NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

For those who need their sleep, full replays will be available on both networks’ respective apps and on any streaming services that carry the channels.

When does the U.S. play?

The USWNT is the favorite to win it all, but the tournament expanding to 32 teams throws an unprecedented number of valid contenders into the field.

First, the team has to get out of Group E, where it faces the following opponents:

Friday, July 21 vs. Vietnam at 9 p.m.

Wednesday July 26 vs. Netherlands at 9 p.m.

Tuesday Aug. 1 vs. Portugal at 3 a.m.

The tournament’s group stage ends Aug. 3, with the knockout rounds starting two days later. The USWNT’s first potential knockout game will be at either 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 or at 5 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, with the Aug. 5 match locked in if the team wins the group. If the U.S. gets out of the group stage, it will face either Sweden, South Africa, Italy, or Argentina from Group G.

One of the team’s talismans, Megan Rapinoe, announced that this will be her final World Cup, so expect plenty of tributes to her and the other team veterans gracing the big stage one last time.

It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along. pic.twitter.com/XGZ1T9i7Wy — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 8, 2023

Anyone with Philly-area ties?

Schoolwise, Penn State’s Alyssa Naeher will start in goal for the U.S., while Rutgers’ Casey Murphy will be a backup. Ireland’s Mariasa Sheva was also a Nittany Lion, along with Costa Rica midfielder Raquel “Rocky” Rodríguez. Scarlet Knight’s Chantelle Swaby and Tiernny Wiltshire will be representing Jamaica. U.S. defender Alana Cook attended the Pennington School in Mercer County.

Eagles fans will have Julie Ertz, wife of Super Bowl Champion Zach, to support as well.

The two Delaware Valley natives playing in the tournament — Haverton’s Sinead Farrelly and Sellersville’s Marissa Sheva — will both be representing the Republic of Ireland.

Where can you watch the U.S. play?

For those who want to cheer on the U.S. with other fans, the American Outlaws Philly chapter will be posted up at the Top Tomato Bar & Pizza in Center City for the U.S.’s first two group stage games.

Next week USWNT Women’s World Cup watch parties with @AOPhillyChapter pic.twitter.com/buSDqrzpCw — Top Tomato Bar & Pizza (@toptomatobar) July 14, 2023



Xfinity Live! will also be airing the U.S. matches live. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for the Vietnam game and 3 p.m. for the Netherlands. Entry is free, tables are first come first serve, and guests must be over 21.

Kildares Irish Pub in West Chester said that they will have the live matches that fall within their regular operating hours.

