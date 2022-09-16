‘Festival Hispano’ kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month in Wilmington

Hundreds of people from Delaware and the surrounding area donned capes made of a variety of flags representing the Latino community as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The 46th annual Festival Hispano was held in Wilmington last Sunday, with big crowds taking in a parade down Fourth Street before the event. A second celebration is on tap this Sunday in southern Delaware’s Georgetown.

“[The] Latino community is growing and changing,” said Kevin Andrade, CEO of The Voice Radio and one of the organizers of the Festival Hispano. “In the United States, the Latinos are not the same like 50 years ago. We have different backgrounds, people with different mentalities.”

Traditionally, the festival started out as a free event, however, as the years passed, organizers started charging a fee, with all proceeds going to nonprofits that support Latino communities. Beneficiaries this year include La Casita, First State Community Action, La Esperanza, and the Rosa Health Center.

According to Andrade, the money will be used to provide support for moms with young children, undocumented people, crime victims, and families.

These events are “not just about the culture, not about the music or the food,” Andrade said, “but to raise funds and make sure that people contribute to support local organizations.”

Events like these offer a way for community members to share a common thread in the culture and give Latinos the space to celebrate their way of being a Latino, said Carlos de los Ramos, who chairs the Delaware Hispanic Commission.

“We are a cobijita de parches, a little blanket made out of different patches and different color that we’re all united,” de los Ramos said. “We are made out of different colors and flavors with different backgrounds.”

According to the United States Census Bureau, as of July 1, 2021, there are about 62.6 million Latinos in the United States, making Hispanics the nation’s biggest racial or ethnic minority.

Delaware has 91,350 people who identify as Latino.