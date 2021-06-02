Federal court vacates Montco woman’s conviction in her friend’s overdose death

The Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated the conviction of a Montgomery County woman who was sentenced to 21 years in prison for sharing drugs that later resulted in a friend’s overdose death.

Emma Semler, 26, was prosecuted under the terms of federal “drug delivery resulting in death,” or DDRD, statutes in connection with the 2014 overdose death of Jennifer Rose Werstler. Semler had helped Werstler, a friend, procure the drugs that led to her death.

Semler was tried under statutes primarily intended to stiffen penalties for drug dealers but eventually — and controversially — also deployed, sometimes on thin grounds, in the cases of drug users who helped others obtain narcotics.

As opioid cases spiked over the past decade, so did DDRD prosecutions — and Pennsylvania came to lead the nation in drug delivery prosecutions. Though the Tuesday decision in federal court would not directly affect those state-level prosecutions, attorney Peter Goldberger, who brought the appeal of Semler’s case, said it was still impactful.

“It would encourage prosecutors who have doubts about using the drug distribution law in this way to act on those doubts, and not bring these cases against individuals suffering from addiction over the deaths of their friends when they’re sharing drugs,” Goldberger said.

Critics say applying the law in such a context encourages more solitary and thus more dangerous drug use, while discouraging users from calling emergency services in the event of an overdose.