Doctors say new guidelines for ‘Bupe’ will help Philly fight opioid crisis — and save lives

A change to federal drug policy will make it easier for doctors to treat the deadly opioid crisis that has ended thousands of lives in Philadelphia.

The U.S Department of Health and Human Services relaxed restrictions Thursday on buprenorphine, or “bupe,” a drug used to help patients struggling with opioid use disorder. Often known by its brand name, Suboxone, the drug is itself an opioid, but has been used successfully to treat patients in recovery. The medication can reduce cravings and stave off withdrawal symptoms, but does not produce an opioid high and dramatically reduces the likelihood of an overdose.

However, doctors had previously been required to obtain a special permit called an “x-waiver” to prescribe this medication. The new HHS guidelines eliminated that obstacle for physicians across the US.

Dr. Ben Cocchiaro, a family physician at Prevention Point Philadelphia, a nonprofit syringe exchange, said the change was good news with national overdose tolls at historic highs.

“These changes allow every doctor in the country to prescribe buprenorphine for opiate use disorder,” he said. “With over 80,000 people dead from overdoses in the last year, it can’t come soon enough.”

The CDC recorded more overdose deaths in the last 12-months than any other year-long period.

The doctor said this shift in federal policy held particular importance for Philadelphia and other American cities grappling with economic hardship.