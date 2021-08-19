FBI launches hate-crime awareness campaign in New Jersey
This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.
As hate crimes in New Jersey continue to rise, the FBI is working with community groups around the state on a new hate-crime awareness campaign called “Protecting Our Communities Together.” The goal is to get people to report hate crimes — officials say the majority of those crimes go unreported.
Messages letting people know what they should do will be placed throughout the state, including on buses and trains and on highway billboards. They will be translated into 17 languages.
According to the New Jersey State Police, more than 1,400 bias attacks and hate crimes were reported in the state in 2020, a 45% increase over the previous year.
