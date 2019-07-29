Father dies attempting to save son from drowning in ocean

A man died Monday morning after he attempted to save his son from drowning in the ocean off Atlantic City, authorities say.

Atlantic City first responders and lifeguards were dispatched to the New Jersey Avenue beach at 9:32 a.m. on a report a child drowning and a man entering the water to save him, according to an Atlantic City Police Department press release.

The 11-year-old child made it to shore as responders were en route. A former police officer, who spotted the man struggling, entered the ocean with a boogie board, and located the man after he had gone underwater.

Once on the beach, officials said firefighters immediately began performing CPR on the unresponsive man, who died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in the city. Authorities have not released his name.

His son was also transported to the medical center for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Atlantic City lifeguards were off-duty when the incident occurred but immediately responded from a nearby beach tent upon hearing the call for assistance, police said.