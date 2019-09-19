Carnivores and vegans alike have options in food festivals, opera takes Philadelphia, and HBCUs are highlighted in this week’s “Things To Do.”

Delaware Veg-Fest

Glasgow Park

2275 Pulaski Highway

Newark, Del.

Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Free

Delaware has enjoyed its fair share of food festivals over the summer, but most were carnivore-friendly. This weekend’s festival is for those who’ve adopted plant-based diets — and for those who are curious about the vegan lifestyle. Local vegan eateries, organizations, and businesses dedicated to sustainability will be providing information and hosting cooking demos and workshops.

CiderFest at the Historic Houses

Historic Houses of Fairmount Park

Saturday, Sept. 21, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

$45, $70 VIP

It’s officially fall (as of Sept. 23) and that means cider has taken its seasonal place of prominence! At Saturday’s CiderFest, taste varieties of this autumnal drink while touring six of “the charms of Fairmount Park.” These homes offer a historically significant view of the architecture and lifestyle of privileged Philadelphians just before and after the American Revolution. CiderFest attendees can travel from home to home as the festival’s cost includes all six locations.

Local cideries and food trucks will be on hand, including Wyndridge Farm, Dressler Estate, and Hale and True. The 21+ event also features live music by bands like Poor Man’s Gambit, River Bones Band, and Veronica Underwood. Activities include a beekeeping demo and hands-on cider pressing. The CiderFest PHLASH will transport attendees to each location.

WineFestNJ 2019

Valenzano Family Winery

1320 Old Indian Mills Road

Shamong, N.J.

Saturday, Sept. 21; Sunday, Sept. 22, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

$25, Free for children under 14

South Jersey gears up for the 17th annual WineFestNJ, featuring ten area wineries. The two-day event includes wine tastings, music, over 50 vendors, food for purchase, a beer garden, and kid’s activities, including a concert, pony rides, and two magicians all the way from New York City. Music will be performed on four stages by local faves including Bullzeye Band, The Five Dollar Shakes Band, and the Goodman Fiske Band.

5th Annual South Philly Sausage Fest

Broad and West Passyunk Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Free, food and drink for purchase

Area restaurants and breweries collaborate on this popular neighborhood festival that showcases the mighty sausage. Variations on the traditional bratwurst include veggie options. Musical performances include Midnight Singers, Rolling Stones tribute band Brown Sugar, and South Philly’s own The 1940’s. Participating eateries and breweries include Martin’s Specialty Sausages, Moose and Goose, Moon Dawg, and Naked Brewing Company. Proceeds benefit Newbold CDC’s street-cleaning program in conjunction with Horizon House.

Joe Hand’s Xcite Fight Night 5

Parx Casino – Xcite Center

2999 Street Road, Bensalem, Pa.

Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.

$50 – $100

Boxing in Philadelphia has a storied history. That history is gaining some new chapters with the fifth installment of Joe Hand’s Xcite Fight Series. This Friday, up-and-coming local boxers vie in a variety of weight classes on a seven bout card to gain recognition to compete on national television.

HBCU College Fair

76ers Fieldhouse

401 Garasches Lane

Wilmington, Del.

Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Free with registration

ESPN’s “First Take” with host Stephen A. Smith, an HBCU graduate, shows up for a live broadcast from Wilmington to encourage high school students of all races to consider the nation’s historically black colleges and universities. Representatives from over 30 HBCUs will be on site, including Pennsylvania’s Cheyney and Lincoln Universities and Delaware State University. On-the-spot scholarships will be available for high school students who bring their SAT/ACT scores and transcripts; most application fees will be waived. Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson will be on hand, along with Philadelphia 76’ers GM Elton Brand and R&B singer Jacquees. The events are part of Wilmington’s annual HBCU Week, which includes The Battle of the Bands, with several prominent HBCU bands competing on Saturday.

Festival O19

Multiple venues

Sept. 18 – 29, various times

Various prices

Philadelphia will become Opera Central for the third straight year with the Festival O19. Performances, both modern and traditional, include a recital series, late-night performances, and four flagship operas: the comedy “Let Me Die” in partnership with The Fringe Festival, Prokofiev’s “The Love for Three Oranges,” Handel’s “Semele,” and the multimedia production of “Denis & Katya.” The festival will take place at several venues, including the Suzanne Roberts Theater, the Curtis Institute’s Field Concert Hall, The Academy of Music, and the Perelman Theater. Single performance tickets and festival packages are available.

Fashion District Opening Events

Fashion District Philadelphia

From Market to Filbert streets between 8th and 11th streets

Sept. 19 – Sept. 22

Free

Center City’s Gallery Mall is no more – but this week, the Fashion District opens in its former space. To celebrate, the mall will host several events from a happy hour to meditation classes and even a concert. Fashion District will include a new downtown AMC movie theater (opening in November), Round 1 games and arcade center (November), and the local incarnation of the popular wine and live music venue City Winery, as well as becoming the new venue for Philadelphia’s 2019 Fashion Week.

Philly Fashion Week

Fashion District Philadelphia

901 Market Street

Sept. 23 – Sept. 28

Opening Night Party

Monday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Philly Fashion Week, the local version of the bigger international fashion weeks in London, Paris, Milan, and New York, is back this month. The fashion shows, presentations, showcases, and parties will have a central hub this year in the brand spanking new Fashion District. The opening night event includes food, fashion shows, and presentations to kick off the busy week. Event planners suggest your attire be fashion-forward.

The Waterboys

World Café Live

3025 Walnut Street

Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m.

$40 – $50

Despite a changing lineup over the past 36 years, two things have remained the same for The Waterboys – their founder and front man Mike Scott — and their commitment to the music. Over 70 musicians have contributed to what might be considered more of a musical collective more than a traditional band, playing a combination of rock and Celtic folk music inspired by poetry and spirituality. The Waterboys’ current touring group is six members, most who’ve been with the band five or more years. Their latest release “Where The Action Is” came out in May.