‘Extremely disturbing’: Philly approaches 500 people murdered in 2021

A 32-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was gunned down in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday night while standing at her car, unloading presents from her own baby shower. She and her unborn baby were both killed. Joanne Pescatore, Assistant Supervisor of the Homicide Unit at the District Attorney’s Office, would not elaborate as to whether the shooting was an act of domestic violence.

“We do believe it is a targeted shooting. It’s obvious there was not a robbery at stake here,” she said. “The victim had just returned home from her own baby shower, had gotten her mother into the house, and that’s when this incident occurred.”

The city is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

“No arrest has been made by the PPD, no weapon has been recovered,” said Krasner, wiping his eyes as he spoke about the murder.