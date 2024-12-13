McDonald’s employee in Altoona who called 911 in CEO’s shooting is eligible for a reward, but it will take time

More than 400 tips were called into the New York Police Department’s Crime Stoppers tip line during the five-day search for a masked gunman who ambushed and fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week.

NYPD officials said about 30 of those tips were useful as information about the gunman’s movements before and after the Dec. 4 shooting began to take shape. But it wasn’t until a 911 call came in from a McDonald’s employee in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday that police zeroed in on their suspect.

Up to $60,000 in rewards from the FBI and the Crime Stoppers program had been offered to anyone calling in a tip leading to a break in the case. But although police and prosecutors moved quickly to arrest and charge 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, any rewards may take significantly more time to be released and might be less than the full amount after taxes and consideration of the role the tips played.

Exactly who will get a reward or a share of one is still being determined, officials said. In fact, the federal and local rewards programs operate with different rules, but both have leeway built in to offer multiple rewards of varying amounts based on the outcome of those tips.

How does someone become eligible for a reward?

The FBI reward program, which offered a reward of up to $50,000 in this case, requires that a tip or information lead to an arrest and conviction.

Phone calls and emails to the FBI press office seeking details of the specific reward program’s process were not returned, but websites for various rewards offered by the agency outline similar processes. A person giving a tip must be nominated, usually by a federal investigating agency. Then a board considers the tip and its role in the investigation, and decides whether to award up to the full amount.

For the NYPD Crime Stoppers award, funded by the New York City Police Foundation and the NYPD’s Detective Bureau, the tip line usually offers up to $3,500 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. The Detective Bureau increased that amount to $10,000 in this case, and for its portion a conviction is required.

“The public’s help is essential to solving crimes and keeping our communities safe,” the Police Foundation board said in a statement Wednesday. “The individual in Pennsylvania, who called in a tip, is eligible to receive the reward.”

The McDonald’s employee called 911, which records a number and usually a name. A tipster calling the Crime Stoppers line remains anonymous. The program promises to never trace cellphone numbers or record information about the callers, instead giving them a unique identifier number that they can use to check back about the status of the case and the potential for a reward.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny will assess which tip or tips were instrumental in cracking the case when determining how Detective Bureau reward funds should be allocated, police officials said Wednesday.