Ex-Bucks County D.A.R.E. police officer accused of sexually assaulting boys

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

A former police officer who worked to keep children from abusing drugs and resisting violence is accused of sexually abusing several teens and faces more than 100 counts of assault and abuse in a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, court.

James Carey, a retired Warminster Township police officer who worked with children as part of the D.A.R.E. program, is accused of sexually abusing at least four teenage boys dating back two decades, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.

Carey, who turns 53 next week, was arraigned on at least 122 counts late Wednesday morning. The accusations against Carey include several counts each of indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a child and corruption of minors, according to court records.

Carey’s bail was set at 10% or $100,000, according to court records. He was sent to county jail following his court hearing.