As a pediatrician, I spend most of my day reassuring families that their child is doing well, ensuring that their growth and development are where they should be, and treating children who are sick or injured. The parents of the children I treat are sometimes nervous and scared. And who wouldn’t be? If a parent brings their child in to see me, it’s because they only want what’s best for their child.

But, right now, the parents of the children I see have a different reason to be scared — one that could have tragic consequences for their families.

COVID-19 has caused more than just health problems for people across the country: It has stripped bare the racial inequities that have plagued communities and caused economic devastation for members of our community, as so many, including many parents, have lost their jobs due to the shutdown and the health risks that come with working right now.

Acknowledging that job loss and backlogs in the unemployment compensation system are causing people to struggle to pay their rent or mortgages, Governor Tom Wolf issued an executive order in March, and later extended it, to place a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. This was a vital step, ensuring that families who are struggling to get by would have time to get back on their feet, get back to work, or access assistance programs, to prevent homelessness during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the moratorium expired on August 31, without any extension due to legal limits, despite the fact that the unemployment rate is still at historic highs, and people who lost their jobs or their hours have no way to make ends meet. While I was also heartened to learn that the CDC issued a moratorium on evictions until December 31 and which goes into effect on September 4, the CDC moratorium only covers non-payment of rent cases. It does not require the landlord to provide notice of the moratorium and depends on the tenant to complete a declaration.

Families are now being served with eviction notices, and many will soon lose their homes, being forced to double-up with family or enter the already overwhelmed shelter system. And with COVID-19 still ravaging our communities, there’s a risk of a potential second wave, which could shut down our economy once again.

When families are evicted, children suffer the consequences.