Everything you need to know about the I-76 detours in Center City

This article originally appeared on PlanPhilly.

PennDOT will close off several lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) and a busy on-ramp in Center City on Monday evening. Work will continue through June 14, PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph said.

The closures will allow PennDOT to rebuild two key spans of the popular commuter route

— the viaduct between 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges and the viaduct carrying Schuylkill Avenue over the expressway between Walnut Street and Market Street. In addition, the entrance to the expressway at 30th and Walnut streets will get structural repairs and repaving.

“That’s going to shut down for 25 days for rehabilitation of that ramp structure, including a complete new riding surface,” PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph said.

Rudolph said following the detour won’t be easy.

“We’re asking people to continue on Walnut Street take it to 38th street, it turns into University Avenue, and then take the 34th Street bridge and hop onto 76 east from there.”

PennDOT advises using an alternate route to allow extra time when traveling through work areas due to back-ups and delays.

The Schuylkill Avenue viaduct fixes are part of PennDOT’s $103 million rehab of the Chestnut Street bridge. The bridge will close completely next month. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

Scheduled I-76 detours