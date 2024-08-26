From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

What was originally planned as an awareness luncheon to protest the incarceration of Princeton, New Jersey native and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was instead filled with smiles and laughter Sunday — three and a half weeks after his release from a Russian prison.

“The feeling here is joy, we’re so happy that he’s out of that mess,” said Salvy Baldino, one of the event’s organizers and a former soccer coach of Gershkovich. “We’re all thrilled. We’re thrilled for his family, we’re just overjoyed for everybody, so it’s just a really happy, special event.”

Baldino coached Gershkovich’s youth soccer team when he was 10 and was an assistant soccer coach for Princeton High School when the team won the state championship in 2009. Gershkovich was a co-captain.

On Aug. 1, Gershkovich, who had been wrongly convicted of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison, was released as part of a multinational deal involving seven countries agreeing to free 24 prisoners, the largest deal of its kind in more than 30 years. Gershkovich was arrested by Russian secret police in March 2023 while working on a story in Yekaterinburg.