Environmental justice groups sue over incinerator pollution

Community groups in New Jersey and California are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, seeking to force trash incinerators across the country — many of them in predominantly minority communities — to emit less pollution into the air.

One of the incinerators covered by those standards has on occasion emitted pink or purple mist into the air over Newark, New Jersey.

The groups are asking a court to order the agency to update its standards for large incinerators, saying the EPA was supposed to do so at least 10 years ago.

The Ironbound Community Corporation in Newark, New Jersey; the Commerce, California-based East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice; and the national Sierra Club are plaintiffs in two separate lawsuits seeking the same goal: a court order directing the EPA to act now to limit the amount of pollutants these incinerators can be allowed to emit.

“Eighty percent of these large incinerators are in environmental justice communities,” said Jonathan Smith, an attorney for the environmental group Earthjustice in New York. “EPA finally updating its emissions standards is compelled by its stated commitment to environmental justice.”

“We’ve found a consistent pattern of these facilities, many of them old, being sited in environmental justice communities,” said Ana Baptista, an environmental justice expert at The New School in New York and an Ironbound board member. “These lawsuits are important to address that.”

Environmental justice refers to a movement to ensure that minority communities that already are disproportionately burdened with sources of pollution are not subjected to additional ones, as well as to try to lessen existing sources.

The lawsuits were filed on Jan. 13 in federal district court in Washington, and on Dec. 21 in a Washington appeals court.

The EPA declined comment, citing the pending litigation.