Pa. court rules climate program is an illegal tax, says state cannot join RGGI

Interest groups that support RGGI have said they expected the state to appeal if Commonwealth Court ruled against Pennsylvania joining the program.

Wojcik’s opinion declares the RGGI rulemaking void and prohibits DEP from enforcing the rule.

“Where, as here, the moneys generated and received by the Commonwealth’s participation in the auctions are ‘grossly disproportionate’ to the costs of overseeing participation in the program or DEP’s and EQB’s annual regulatory needs, and relate to activities beyond their regulatory authority, the regulations authorizing Pennsylvania’s participation in RGGI are invalid and unenforceable,” Wojcik wrote. “Stated simply, to pass constitutional muster, the Commonwealth’s participation in RGGI may only be achieved through legislation duly enacted by the Pennsylvania General Assembly …”

Ceisler, in her dissenting opinion, wrote that there was not enough information to side with either party.

“Based upon the record before us, it does not seem that the emissions allowance auction process would impose what could be deemed fees in the traditional sense, but, by the same token, it is not entirely clear that the proceeds raised thereby would constitute a tax,” Ceisler wrote.

The RGGI rule was published in April 2022, but was paused by Commonwealth Court that July while legal arguments played out.

Senators also argued DEP sent the rulemaking to the Legislative Reference Bureau to be published before the state House had time to consider voting it down, that the rule violates the state’s Air Pollution Control Act, and that RGGI would be an illegal interstate compact. The opinion dismissed those claims as moot.