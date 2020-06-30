Heeding a new urgency

Other organizations are following up public statements with the creation of specialized councils to address issues of racial diversity, or the implementation and increase of other equity-related actions.

“The Pennsylvania Land Trust Association, like a lot of other organizations, has been absolutely horrified by the killings of innocent people of color,” said Sara Painter, the association’s director of outreach and development. She said leadership wanted to “take action,” citing the creation of a council for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice, the first group of its kind for the land trust. As yet, it’s not clear what council members will do. Painter said the first meeting, which will take place this week, will “facilitate a discussion about what the council wants to do [and] what the issues are.”

A lot of conservation work is based in land ownership, which means it’s already skewed heavily toward the white and well-to-do.

“A lot of older, wealthier white people own the land, and those people are different from the people that the properties are preserved for,” Painter said. She thinks that that gap of unfamiliarity — “stranger danger,” in her words — could be what causes ignorance or hate.

“I think there needs to be a bridge in the middle there, and that’s one of my hopes for the council, that we can build that bridge,” she said.

Natural Lands’ recently released a statement listing things it has already done or plans to do in the near future: establish a staff team for training and accountability; partner with other organizations; host events; improve city park systems in Philadelphia, Coatesville, and Pottstown to provide equitable access to the outdoors, and more.

Bass said there’s a new urgency to that work now. “There’s been this interesting intersection of the pandemic, which has brought more people to our nature preserves, more people to the outdoors than ever before … and then the overlay [of] how that access is not equitable.”

Natural Lands’ current board, Bass added, is very typical of nonprofit conservation boards: There are 20 members, half of them women; only one identifies as a person of color.

Morningstar, of the Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust, said that in the past month or so she’s fielded multiple requests to join diversity advisory boards and BIPOC working groups, but she’s doubtful about their material benefits.

“It’s folks’ way of saying, `We’re trying to do better and we’re trying to work with your communities, but we’ve put up such a wall that we don’t know where to start, so we actually need an advisory board to get off the ground.’”

Morningstar understands why conversations about race and equity may feel new or uncomfortable to predominantly white organizations. But she wants them to move further than just conversation. Nonprofits run by people of color win less grant money and are trusted less to make decisions about how that money is spent, according to a recent study; that, in turn, translates to smaller budgets, less staff, and more limited resources.

“My response is fairly simple: Step back and make space for organizations like ours to do the work,” Morningstar said. “You don’t need to create equity, diversity and inclusion boards — you need to make space for us, you need to partner with us, you need to collaborate with us, and you need to listen to us.”