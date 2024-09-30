What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Early voting has begun in parts of Pennsylvania, and Democrats aren’t wasting any time starting their door-to-door canvassing to get voters out to the polls.

Montgomery County became one of the first counties in the closely watched swing state to begin accepting mail-in ballots. Residents can return ballots by mail or take them to election precincts or secure boxes across the county for in-person drop-off.

“Starting Friday, you’re going to be able to walk in, register to vote, request your absentee, and vote on the spot.” Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija told the assembled crowd at the Narbeth Municipal Building.

The county has become a Democratic stronghold, since Joe Biden won by more than 319,000 votes in 2020 and took the county by more than 62%. Hillary Clinton also won the county by a significant margin, but with only 256,000 in 2016. The difference between those two vote totals—63,000—well exceeds the 40,000 votes Clinton lost the state by in that low-turnout year.

Therefore, if history is any indicator, mobilizing the democratic base out in Montgomery County could be what makes or breaks the election for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.