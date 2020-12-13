Electoral College vote a big step to move past election

When the 20 Pennsylvania loyalists selected by President-elect Joe Biden gather to cast their electoral vote ballots on Monday, it will be a big step toward leaving behind the chaos of the election and its aftermath.

The ceremony at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg will be unusual not only for its pandemic restrictions, but also for its importance in officially anointing the president-elect amid a deluge of lawsuits and browbeating of state officials by President Donald Trump in an effort to overturn Biden’s victory in the state.

The ballots signed by Biden’s chosen electors on Monday are, under the U.S. Constitution, the real election.

“Monday is really the official vote for president of the United States under our Electoral College system,” said Edward B. Foley, a law professor and director of the election law program at Ohio State University. “Everything else up to this point is really in some ways a prelude to Monday.”

The electors’ ballots are sent to Congress, where they are to be read into the official record by Vice President Mike Pence during a joint session on Jan. 6.

After Monday, Trump may still try to derail Biden’s election. Given historical precedent, it’s difficult to see how he would succeed under existing law, say constitutional law scholars.

Trump and Republican allies have tried, in various ways, to get the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to put up a majority vote to dispute Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania and instead send Trump’s electors to Congress.

Courts have refused those entreaties. So have the Legislature’s Republican leaders, who say lawmakers delegated the authority of picking electors to voters under a nearly century-old law.

Trump’s backers say courts could still intervene. But constitutional law scholars say they can’t see courts intervening after electoral votes are cast, given legal precedent and constitutional provisions.

Michael R. Dimino, a law professor at Widener University’s law school in Harrisburg, said the courts’ role has been to ensure the law was followed in tabulating votes, certifying results and appointing electors, not the post-Electoral College process.