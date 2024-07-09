A disagreement about measuring student poverty is delaying the Pa. budget

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

More than a week after the deadline to complete the budget, Pennsylvania lawmakers remain at odds over how much additional funding to send to the state’s public schools.

And in recent days, legislative leaders say a new issue has emerged: picking which data to use to determine the schools most in need of supplementary money. While that may seem like a minor detail in a budget expected to exceed $48 billion, one expert said a wrong decision could fall short of addressing a landmark court ruling and deprive poor districts of needed dollars.

In that 2023 decision, a Commonwealth Court judge found the state’s education funding system harms poor students and ordered lawmakers to make it more equitable while stopping short of prescribing a remedy.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and legislative Democrats are backing a plan that would route billions of additional dollars to poor rural and urban districts alike. They’ve placed the price tag at $6 billion, and state House Democrats have introduced legislation that would dole that funding out over seven years.

Legislative Republicans broadly agree the state should increase public education spending but want a much smaller number than Democrats. They also want to be able to negotiate the funding amount every year, which would ensure the issue remains a bargaining chip.

In a news conference last week, state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R., Indiana) said Republicans are focused on “how those dollars get driven to school districts,” in addition to total education spending.

That’s a key issue for public school advocates, who see this year’s budget as critical to eliminating the funding gap between rich and poor districts.

The Democratic-backed education plan would send $5.1 billion to 371 school districts with “adequacy gaps.” This measure sets a baseline amount of per-student spending, then adds in additional spending based on a district’s student body and factors like poverty and level of English proficiency.

Poverty would be determined by census data but also by data that districts report on student eligibility for programs like cash assistance or Medicaid. The state Department of Education tells districts how to collect the data, which are currently used to evaluate schools.

Public education advocates argue this is key information since it’s difficult to capture the amount of poverty in a district with census data that uses a small sample size and includes children who aren’t sent to public schools.

During the news conference, Pittman said Republicans “firmly believe that the census data is a critical piece to making sure that the dollars are driven out in an accurate manner.” He appeared wary of data that would be self-reported by districts, pointing to concerns from stakeholders including Department of Education staff highlighted in a GOP-backed education funding report.