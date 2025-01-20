Saquon Barkley dashed through the snow for touchdown runs of 78 and 62 yards and finished with 205 yards rushing, Jalen Hurts had a 44-yard scoring run and the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the turnover-happy Los Angeles Rams 28-22 on Sunday to advance to the NFC championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Barkley ran for a 62-yard score in the first half and stretched the lead in the fourth when he blew through a hole and ran untouched 78 yards for the touchdown. Barkley smacked his helmet with his hand on his final snowy steps and flapped his arms once he hit the end zone.

Barkley slid into the snow — Slide, Eagles, Slide! — in the late-game celebration.