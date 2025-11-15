From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Urban Affairs Coalition gathered for its annual recognition breakfast early Friday morning, this year taking time to honor U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans for his lifetime of public service and his legacy of community engagement.

The event, marked by remarks from community leaders, elected officials and longtime neighborhood activists, celebrated Evans’s decades-long career — from his early years in the Pennsylvania legislature to his tenure in Congress.

“Dwight Evans is more than a congressman,” said Sharmain Matlock-Turner, CEO of the UAC. “He is a mentor, a coalition builder, and a visionary whose work shaped Philadelphia and whose influence reaches far beyond the city. It’s been a privilege to walk alongside him through so many chapters of this journey, and I know this entire coalition and region have been touched by his leadership.”

After a video tribute that included photos of a young Evans campaigning in Philadelphia and working in Harrisburg and Washington, Evans told the several hundred members in the grand ballroom of the Philadelphia Convention Center that they were responsible for his success.

“I thank all of you from the Coalition for the work that you have done because it would not be possible if you were not there,” he said. “As John Lewis used to always say so consistently, you must get into some good trouble. So I say to each and everyone, yes, we have some challenging times, but if we work together… we can just beat anything that is a challenge.”

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Evans is a product of Germantown High School and went on to attend the Community College of Philadelphia and La Salle University before becoming a teacher. He began his public service career in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 1981, representing the 203rd district. In Harrisburg, he made history as the first African American to chair the powerful House Appropriations Committee, a post he held for two decades. After 36 years in the state legislature, Evans ran against U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah, defeating the incumbent in the 2016 Democratic primary, and has represented much of Philadelphia since.

In Washington, Evans has focused on health equity initiatives, gun violence prevention and programs aimed at strengthening urban communities. The UAC’s “Living Legacy” award, presented Friday, is itself named in recognition of Evans’ neighborhood-focused approach to policy.