Police release new age-progression photo of girl who vanished from N.J. park 4 years ago

In the four years since the Dulce Maria Alavez's disappearance, hundreds of interviews have been conducted and investigators continue to follow up on every tip reported.

    • September 14, 2023
On the left, a photo of Dulce Maria Alavez when she was five years old. Right, an age progression photo showing what she would look like four years later.

Age progression photo released on four-year anniversary of the disappearance of Dulce Maria Alavez in Bridgeton, New Jersey. (Courtesy of 6abc)

Authorities in South Jersey are still searching for a missing girl who vanished from a park four years ago.

On Thursday, police released an age-progression photo of what Dulce Maria Alavez might look like today.

The young girl, then 5 years old, was last seen playing with her younger brother at Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County on the afternoon of September 16, 2019.

“In the absence of evidence confirming Dulce’s demise investigators hold out hope that Dulce is still alive,” said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari in a joint statement.

About one month after she disappeared, authorities released a sketch of a man who remains a person of interest.

A sketch of a person wearing a baseball hat.
On October 15, 2019, nearly a month into the case, police released a composite sketch of a person who may have information on Dulce Maria Alavez’s disappearance. (Courtesy of 6abc)

In the years since the girl’s disappearance, hundreds of interviews have been conducted and investigators continue to follow up on every tip reported.

“In the past year, investigators have traveled out of state to follow up on tips that have recently come in regarding Dulce’s disappearance,” the statement said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

On the day of her disappearance, Dulce’s mother let the children run off to play on the swings at the playground.

Alavez-Perez and her younger sister stayed inside her vehicle while the children played.

She would later find her younger son crying, and Dulce was nowhere to be seen.

Authorities have released several age-progression photos since the 2019 disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office through this form at CCPO.TIPS.

