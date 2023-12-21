Drexel University added to list of schools under investigation for discrimination

The Department of Education has not released details on any specific incidents being investigated.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • December 20, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Drexel University in Philadelphia is being added to the list of schools under investigation for alleged discrimination on campus.

That includes antisemitism and Islamophobia.

University officials released the following statement on the matter.

“Drexel University is committed to ensuring a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all of our students, faculty, and professional staff. Drexel does not tolerate acts of bias, discrimination, and harassment and will fully cooperate with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights in its investigation.”

The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and Lafayette College in Easton are also part of the ongoing investigation.

