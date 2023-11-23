Dozens of foil-wrapped turkeys in roasting pans covered the floor early Thursday morning at Cacia Bakery in South Philly, awaiting their turn in the blazing bread oven.

For decades, residents have been lining up outside the Ritner Street bakery on cold Thanksgiving mornings to drop off their birds for roasting.

“We’ve been coming here since they started years ago,” said Joseph Conti of Packer Park, who was one of the later arrivals at about 7 a.m. “The main thing is it’s a brick oven, so the turkey comes out, like, real crisp, but it’s still moist and all that. The brick oven is the secret.”

This year’s visit was the second for Craig Dwyer of Collingdale in Delaware County. He said the perfect roasting — and the convenience of not having to cook a 50-pound bird himself — more than made up for the two trips he made to drop it off in the morning and pick it up in the afternoon.

“This is going to be my turkey home from now on and probably forever,” Dwyer said. “It’s very easy. It’s very convenient.”

Customers carrying turkeys happily jostled with bakery staff and several TV reporters and camera operators who were on hand to document the tradition. Fourth-generation baker and turkey roaster Joe Cacia chatted with customers, tied a number tag to each bird, and noted their weights to determine where they’d go in the shop’s two ovens.