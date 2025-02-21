Trump appoints Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to Council of Governors

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers his budget address for the 2025-26 fiscal year to a joint session of the state House and Senate at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

President Trump has appointed Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to serve on the bipartisan Council of Governors.

Shapiro, along with nine other governors, will be tasked with strengthening state-federal partnerships on national security, disaster response, and military coordination issues.

The council was created in 2010.

