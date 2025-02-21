Trump appoints Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to Council of Governors
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
President Trump has appointed Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to serve on the bipartisan Council of Governors.
Shapiro, along with nine other governors, will be tasked with strengthening state-federal partnerships on national security, disaster response, and military coordination issues.
The council was created in 2010.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.