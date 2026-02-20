City County passes bill that would halt dog breeding, certain puppy sales in Philadelphia
The goal is to control the pet population in a city that has thousands of strays plucked from the streets.
A bill that would limit dog breeding in Philadelphia was approved by City Council on Thursday and sent on to Mayor Cherelle Parker for her signature.
The bill specifically calls for a moratorium on the breeding or selling of puppies under seven months of age in the city.
The goal is to cut down on the number of unwanted animals, a move supported by animal rights activist Sammy Craven.
“Philadelphia’s current animal welfare policy is ineffective and infrastructure and prevention have not kept pace with intake,” Craven said.
She was among several who expressed their thoughts during the public comment portion before its members took a vote on the bill.
According to the Animal Care and Control Team, which removes strays from city streets, in 2025, intake surpassed 20,000, and in 2024 it was the 17th-largest animal shelter by intake in the country.
According to ACCT Philly, nearly 40% of animals surrendered in 2025 were given up because their owners were facing eviction, homelessness or couldn’t afford vet care, food or basic pet needs.
The ACCT Philadelphia shelter is not a “no kill” shelter, meaning sometimes animals are euthanized because of capacity issues. ACCT reported it achieved an 87% live release rate, meaning that 87% of all dogs and cats were reunited with their owner, adopted or transferred to rescue partners.
The legislation, sponsored by Councilmember Cindy Bass, specifically calls for a moratorium on “Breeding, causing, or allowing a dog to give birth within the City of Philadelphia; or to sell, offer for sale, advertise for sale, exchange, or transfer for consideration any dog under seven months of age.”
The only exception to the regulation, which would remain in effect for three years, is for any person or entity holding a valid Pennsylvania Dog Law kennel license or nonprofit animal shelters or animal rescue organizations acting in the ordinary course of adoptions.
Charlie Hall, of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, said the moratorium is unfair. He said homes cannot be zoned for kennels.
“It should be noted that cities such as Los Angeles have passed similar bans and have not seen significant benefits in their shelters. And media reports have highlighted many ill-responsible breeders still operating in that city,” Hall said.
“Philadelphia deserves solutions that work in practice, not on paper,” he added.
A first offense for breeding or selling would bring a $1,000 fine, second goes up to $2,000. The ACCT would be in charge of enforcing the new law.
