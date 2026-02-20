From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A bill that would limit dog breeding in Philadelphia was approved by City Council on Thursday and sent on to Mayor Cherelle Parker for her signature.

The bill specifically calls for a moratorium on the breeding or selling of puppies under seven months of age in the city.

The goal is to cut down on the number of unwanted animals, a move supported by animal rights activist Sammy Craven.

“Philadelphia’s current animal welfare policy is ineffective and infrastructure and prevention have not kept pace with intake,” Craven said.

She was among several who expressed their thoughts during the public comment portion before its members took a vote on the bill.

According to the Animal Care and Control Team, which removes strays from city streets, in 2025, intake surpassed 20,000, and in 2024 it was the 17th-largest animal shelter by intake in the country.

According to ACCT Philly, nearly 40% of animals surrendered in 2025 were given up because their owners were facing eviction, homelessness or couldn’t afford vet care, food or basic pet needs.