Why a funding boost for the office that exposes Pa. puppy mills stalled again

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Partisan divides are stymying legislation to boost funding for the Pennsylvania bureau tasked with exposing puppy mills and handling dangerous dogs, potentially endangering the state’s ability to enforce tougher animal cruelty laws.

The legislature departed for the summer without voting on bills that would have raised dog licensing fees from $6.50 to $10 per year, an increase advocates say is critical to address insufficient staffing and a dire funding shortfall within the state’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

Without a new and permanent stream of revenue, they say, the bureau will soon be unable to carry out its basic functions.

In an interview this week, state Rep. Dan Moul (R., Adams), who chairs the House committee where one of the bills has languished, said fee increases are politically unpopular. He and other House Republicans fear a public backlash if they were to approve a fee hike — Moul noted that he still receives angry calls from constituents about an unrelated gas tax hike he voted for nearly a decade ago.

“Believe it or not, people will spend thousands of dollars to go buy a dog, but you increase their dog license fees by five bucks, they have a fit,” Moul said.

Instead, Moul said he worked with Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on an alternate plan that involved tucking the proposed increase in a budget-related bill, as lawmakers might be more likely to approve a major budget package even if it includes a provision they don’t like.