PSPCA rescues 5 dogs from suspected dogfighting ring in North Philly

An investigation into possible arson in North Philadelphia on Tuesday turned into a dog rescue operation.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was responding to a fire at a property on the 2300 block of North 20th Street in the early morning hours when it discovered evidence consistent with dogfighting.

The fire marshall deemed the fire to be arson, and soon looped in ACCT Philly, which in turn looped in the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Team.

In various rooms of the home were five dogs, kept in what the PSPCA described as filthy crates filled with excrement.