To address questions and concerns Latino residents of Montgomery County might have about COVID-19 vaccines, three local health care and community leaders gathered for a virtual town hall to discuss vaccine hesitancy and lack of diverse outreach, among other issues.

“This is where the healthy discussion starts, where we discuss how to improve Latino access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Iris Delgado, a reporter for Telemundo62 who served as moderator of the Tuesday night panel.

Delgado said there are 45,000 Hispanic people living in Montgomery County, representing 5% of the population. Yet a significant number have not been vaccinated, she said, arguing that many are hesitant to take the first dose, unsure if it is safe.

Dr. Sadia Benzaquen, chair of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at Einstein Healthcare Network, assured those in attendance that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe.

“I was vaccinated myself; the side effects are minimal,” said Benzaquen. “You may have some fever, body aches, but there are no major side effects related to the vaccine.”

Given high demand and short supply, Montgomery County is still in Phase 1A of its vaccine rollout. People who are 65 and older are eligible, as are people under age 65 who have one of a dozen health conditions the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined. Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine is not required to pay a fee or have insurance.