Discover a fun, under-the-radar bike sport this weekend at Philly Pumptrack opening

Kevin Pritchett Greene didn’t know what a pump track was the first time he wandered past his neighborhood basketball court, to the dusty park that would become his second home.

Then 12, the Wynnefield resident’s curiosity was piqued by the sight of people shoveling giant piles of dirt into what looked like a handmade loop for dirt bike riders.

He was close. He had found the Philly Pumptrack, a first-of-its-kind bike facility in West Fairmount Park.

Built from hard-packing clay dirt, like the kind used on baseball fields, pump tracks are circuits of rolling mounds and embankments designed for riders to navigate using momentum generated by their up-and-down body movements instead of pedaling or pushing.

“You can pump by shifting your body weight over the tops of the rollers… and you carry momentum,” Chris Berkeley, a Pumptrack board member and volunteer. “The thrill is great but the other great thing is it’s a low-risk environment.”