The annual Philly Naked Bike Ride is this weekend, bringing thousands of cyclists together — both clothed and unclothed — to advocate for body positivity and the fight against climate change.

Thousands of cyclists will pass by various landmarks this weekend, including Rittenhouse Square and City Hall.

Each year, the ride aims to promote body positivity, and folks can either be fully clothed, wear body paint, or nothing at all. Oren Roth-Eisenberg helps promote the event every year, and according to him, the ride isn’t a race — but a party.

“It’s an organized and disorganized ride,” Roth-Eisenberg said. “It’s more casual and like a fun flow over like a really slow ride over that 12 miles with different stops in between. It’s meant to be accessible for everyone of all body types and all skill sets.”