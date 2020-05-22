Despite ‘information deficit,’ Delaware projects slight improvement for revenue

With the state’s unemployment at record levels and the first phase of its reopening plan not scheduled to start until June 1, Delaware’s economy is at a standstill.

That’s having a big impact on state revenue and making it difficult for budget planners to project exactly how much money it will bring in for the coming fiscal year that starts July 1.

Last month, members of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council, or DEFAC slashed their expectations for FY21 revenue by $273 million. The revenue estimate for FY22 was cut by more than $317 million. At its April meeting, DEFAC leaders lamented the lack of good data to make those projections.

Thursday afternoon, DEFAC reversed course a bit. The group added $73 million in revenue back to the FY21 budget and another $36 million to FY22.