Coronavirus update: Rental restrictions “severely undercut” tourism, hoteliers say

Rental restrictions “severely undercut” tourism, hoteliers say

Hotel operators are urging Delaware Gov. John Carney to allow them to reopen for business. In early April, Carney shut down commercial lodging including hotels, motels, home rentals and rentals through online agencies like VRBO or Airbnb.

Right now hotels are only allowed to serve essential workers or vulnerable citizens with no other place to stay. And while restrictions are being relaxed on retail stores, restaurants and other businesses as part of the Phase 1 reopening plan on June 1, the ban on hotel operations will remain.

That’s a problem for the state’s multi-billion dollar tourism industry, says Delaware Hotel and Lodging Association Chairman Bill Silva.

In a letter to Carney, Silva said not allowing hotels to open will severely undercut the tourism economy. “Several other neighboring states have ‘opened for business’ welcoming vacation/ leisure travelers to enjoy their beaches and attractions. Losing this business to other states, like Maryland or New Jersey, will cause irreparable financial loss to the hotels who rely on the seasonal vacationers,” Silva wrote.

More than 17,000 people are employed at Delaware hotels, according to DHLA.