The School District of Philadelphia’s botched attempt to renovate one of its high schools in 2018-19 created dangerous conditions for students and staff, according to an inspector general’s investigation released Wednesday.

An artificially compressed construction timeline — triggered by an expiring lease at another district high school — led officials to ignore warning signs, run up costs, and ultimately create hazardous circumstances, according to the Office of the Inspector General, an independent branch inside the school district.

“Alarm bells were sounded by many witnesses before and during the work on this project,” the investigation concluded. “Nevertheless, the warnings went largely unheard or unappreciated. There was no other alternative than getting the job done on time.”

The investigation comes about a year after WHYY reported a mysterious construction delay at Benjamin Franklin High School, located a short walk from the school district’s Center City headquarters.

For over a year, workers renovated the six-story structure so that another high school, Science Leadership Academy (SLA), could move into unused space. Science Leadership Academy had, to that point, rented space in a nearby building, an arrangement that cost millions.

District officials initially pegged the delay on malfunctioning elevators, but it quickly became apparent that the issues were far broader and more serious.

Soon after, Benjamin Franklin and SLA staff complained publicly of dusty, dangerous conditions inside the school. Those complaints led to further inspections, which revealed exposed asbestos inside the school.

The school district then removed staff and students from the building, and — after a contentious debate — relocated them temporarily to separate buildings around the city. Students returned in mid-February, nearly six months into the school year. But that was after they’d been exposed to “deplorable conditions,” according to the investigation.

The project eventually cost the cash-strapped school district over $50 million, five times what it had initially budgeted.