DEP report: Pennsylvania extracted more natural gas than ever during pandemic

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Drillers in Pennsylvania produced the highest volume of natural gas on record for a single year in 2020, despite the economic downturn fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to the state Department of Environmental Protection’s latest annual report on the oil and gas industry.

Unconventional wells produced 7.1 trillion cubic feet of gas last year, even as national and regional natural gas prices dipped in response to the pandemic.

An unconventional well targets oil and gas trapped in a rock formation, like Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale, that doesn’t allow the fluids to move around easily. It typically includes a section drilled horizontally — unlike a conventional well, which is drilled straight down — and relies on hydraulic fracturing to free the oil and gas.

Of the 527 new wells drilled in Pennsylvania last year, 476 were unconventional. The total number of new wells is down from 787 in 2019.

In May, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Democrats in the state Senate promoted a package of bills that aims to increase oversight of the fracking industry. The push for transparency comes after a grand jury concluded last year that Pennsylvania’s regulations and enforcement were insufficient to guard against the health and environmental impacts of fracking.

The DEP said it conducted almost 26,000 inspections last year and found 9,363 violations.