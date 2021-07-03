Environmental groups pressure central Pa. food company to clean up wastewater plant

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Environmental groups are pressuring a York County food processor to fix problems at its wastewater treatment plant.

The Environmental Integrity Project and Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association filed a notice of intent to sue Hanover Foods Corporation Tuesday. They say the Hanover plant in Penn Township is in violation of a 2015 permit, the federal Clean Water Act and state Clean Streams Law by illegally discharging pollution into nearby streams that ultimately flow to the Chesapeake Bay.

The plant packages frozen, canned, and jarred vegetables. Most of its industrial wastewater, a monthly average of 450,000 gallons per day, is pretreated and sent to Penn Township’s wastewater treatment plant, according to a 2020 Department of Environmental Protection compliance inspection report included in the notice. The rest is treated on site then released into Oil Creek.

The groups say records from the DEP and the company show the plant has consistently released more pollutants into Oil Creek than permitted. Pollutants include sediment, ammonia and bacteria that can affect habitat and wildlife in waterways.