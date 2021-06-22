Poll shows Pennsylvanians support climate action amid pandemic

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Most Pennsylvania registered voters think the state should work harder to tackle climate change, according to a poll from Franklin & Marshall College that was released last week.

Forty-two percent of the 444 registered voters surveyed said that Pennsylvania should “definitely” do more to combat climate change and its impacts. That’s compared to 20 percent who answered “yes, probably,” 12 percent who answered “no, probably not,” and 22 percent who answered, “no, not at all.”

Berwood Yost, the director of F&M’s Center for Opinion Research, emphasized that 62 percent of voters chose one of the two “yes” categories.

He did point out that the share of “definitely” voters dipped from a high of 56 percent in March 2019, though more people choosing “probably” this time means that overall support for increased climate action hasn’t changed much. Yost believes this may reflect a reshuffling of voters’ priorities.

“There was a lot that happened between March 2019 and March 2021,” he said. “So when you’re asking what the state government should do, it’s not surprising that people might think it should be focused on other things besides the climate.”

Still, said Stanford political scientist Jared McDonald, fluctuations between “definitely” and “probably” voters are likely less significant than the steadiness of the “yes” category as a whole.