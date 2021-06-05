Planned solar project near Gettysburg denied key permit

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Officials in an Adams County township outside Gettysburg are denying a key permit for a large solar project.

Four Mount Joy Township supervisors on Thursday deadlocked on motions to grant or deny a conditional use permit to the 75-megawatt solar project from NextEra Energy. Supervisor David Updyke, who holds leases with NextEra, was absent.

By default, the permit was denied.

The decision comes after more than a year of hearings and increasingly heated debate on whether the community should host such a project.

NextEra leased 1,000 acres from 18 landowners along a rural section of Route 97 for the project. It planned to build solar panels on about half the area.

People who opposed it said the project didn’t fit the rural and historic character of the area, and raised concerns about lowered property values, impacts to wildlife, and stormwater runoff issues, among others.

NextEra needed a conditional use permit to build in zoning areas along the Baltimore Pike corridor. In response to citizen concerns, the motion to grant the permit had conditions including a higher bond amount to eventually decommission the project, a commitment to use non-reflective panels, and a requirement to get township approval for landscaping plans.