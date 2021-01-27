Solar panels from a wastewater authority? In Centre County, renewable energy has an unlikely booster

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

If you’re thinking about getting solar panels on your home or business, the local wastewater authority is probably not the first place you would call. But a wastewater agency in Centre County that’s looking to help more people go solar might be a good place to start.

“They are driving the piles down into the ground, to a point where they have enough stability so that when the wind blows the solar panels are going to stay in the ground and not blow away,” said Cory Miller, executive director of the University Area Joint Authority, which handles wastewater treatment in the State College area.

Miller was standing next to solar energy field under construction on what had been a hayfield just outside of State College. The project on authority land is the second phase of its solar array.

“We’re doing this basically to save people money,” Miller said. “We found that by doing solar, we will in the long run save several million dollars on energy. So, we get to go green and save money at the same time.”

When this part of the project is up and running, UAJA, as it’s known, will be getting about 80% to 85% of its power from solar annually.

But it also means the authority is going to max out on how much solar power it can generate and get credit for — about 5 megawatts. In Pennsylvania, state rules limit the size of solar arrays.

“So, the only way for us to continue to do solar is to go do it on other people’s property,” he said. “So, we’re looking to hopefully figure out a way to legally go fund projects on peoples’ homes and businesses and nonprofit organizations to help them make the leap to solar.”

Miller said the authority would essentially act as a bank for someone to get solar panels on their roof. That includes customers who don’t have the money to pay for the work upfront. For its part, UAJA is looking at breaking even.

And it fits in with the Centre Region’s own goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The plans are for a pilot project of about 300 homes, businesses and nonprofits. There’s already interest.