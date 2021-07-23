Delco Rep. Margo Davidson resigns after being charged with stealing from state

Pennsylvania’s attorney general has charged State Rep. Margo Davidson (D-Delaware) with stealing from the commonwealth by filing false expense reports, then getting a witness to lie during the investigation.

In a statement announcing the charges, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Davidson had “accepted responsibility” and had already resigned, and added that state lawmakers “swear an oath to use their office for public service — not fraudulent personal gain.”

Davidson’s alleged theft centers on one of the most maligned systems in Pennsylvania government: legislative per diems. Lawmakers in the general assembly are allowed to collect a flat-rate payment every time they travel more than 50 miles from their house to conduct legislative business. The exact amount can vary, but it starts at $178 per day — one of the country’s highest per diem rates for state lawmakers — and they don’t need to provide any receipts.

Davidson, the AG’s office alleges, took advantage of that lack of transparency. The office says a grand jury found she filed overnight per diem requests for nights when she wasn’t in Harrisburg, and got state reimbursements for expenses her campaign had already paid for. She’s also charged with violating the state election code by failing to report campaign finance information.