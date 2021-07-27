Delco DA Stollsteimer announces criminal charges in Brookhaven fuel spill

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Tuesday that criminal charges have been filed against the driver of a gasoline delivery truck in connection with the 4,500-gallon fuel spill in June that killed dozens of animals and caused a Brookhaven school to close.

“We are holding this man accountable by arresting him and charging him with multiple offenses, including both causing and risking a catastrophe and a bunch of environmental statutes of Pennsylvania as well,” Stollsteimer said.

George Smith, 37, of Vineland, New Jersey, also is charged with recklessly endangering another person, committing Clean Streams law violations, and related offenses. He was scheduled to turn himself in to law enforcement on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection ruled out the possibility of faulty tanks several weeks ago as a large-scale clean-up was underway.

On Tuesday, Stollsteimer said Smith, an employee of Lee Transport Systems, was making a delivery to the Gas ‘N’ Go at Coebourn Boulevard and Edgmont Avenue in Brookhaven on June 11. The Gas ‘N’ Go was supposed to be Smith’s fourth stop, Stollsteimer said, but instead he deviated from his employer’s schedule and made it the first stop on his daily circuit.