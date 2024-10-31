Better pay, cultural competency part of 10-year plan to improve Delaware schools

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Delaware group hoping to set the agenda for the next 10 years of improving the state’s schools is out with its latest proposal.

Since 2005, the Vision Coalition of Delaware has focused on shaping education through 10-year plans, starting with Vision 2015 and followed by Student Success 2025. Now in its third phase, the group aims to improve funding equity among districts, better support teachers and improve student outcomes both after high school and in early childhood classes.

Organized by the Rodel Foundation, the coalition consists of leaders across various industries, working to shape the future of Delaware’s education system.

“The Vision Coalition, from the time it began … has been focused on working alongside our education systems in Delaware to support work in the necessary areas,” said Shelley Rouser, department chair for the education department at Delaware State University.

“So while the vision to support school systems and making sure that practices and policies are an alignment with school needs, that’s been a constant focus for the Vision Coalition. What’s changed over time are … you know what those needs are. So while that has evolved, the mission has remained constant.”

With over 30 years in education — from classroom teaching to district leadership and now a university role — Rouser gained first-hand insight into the field’s evolution. As part of the leadership team, she’s seen how the changing educational landscape affects students, educators and policies, identifying unique needs and challenges at every level.

In 2023, the coalition surveyed educators, parents and the public to assess the current state of education. The findings highlighted notable improvements statewide in educational technology, mental health support and early childhood education, reflecting positive changes across diverse perspectives.

Despite those advancements, Rouser said that after hearing ideas and concerns from the public at various forums, there’s still areas in need of improvement.