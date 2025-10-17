What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A Delaware school board removed one of its members who has been living in Pakistan for nearly two years.

The Christina School Board declared controversial board member Naveed Baqir’s seat vacant Wednesday night after his extended absence from his district and the United States.

A new law created earlier this year requires Delaware school members to be physically present in their district at least 75% of the year.

Baqir has lived outside the country since January 2024. He said during an August meeting last year he is living outside of the U.S. to care for elderly relatives, attend school and help his daughter with her study abroad program.

Board members YF Lou, Monica Moriak, Amy Trauth and Doug Manley voted to remove Baqir. Two board members, Donald Patton and Shannon Troncoso, voted no, and Baqir abstained. Manley, who filed a lawsuit challenging Baqir’s Delaware residency earlier this year, said it’s vital those on the board are responsible and accessible to their constituents.

“I think that [vote] was a win for the district, and I look forward to having somebody on the board who actually lives in the district that we all represent,” he said.

Several lawmakers who represent Wilmington and Newark, which includes the school district, took legislative action after months of dysfunctional Christina School Board meetings over the past year drew statewide attention. They sponsored a slate of bills earlier this year aimed at strengthening school board governance.

The bill establishing residency requirements for school board members was sponsored by state Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton, D-Newark. Gov. Matt Meyer signed the measure in June, but Manley said the district waited three months out of an abundance of caution before moving forward with a vacancy vote.

In an Oct. 8 email obtained by WHYY News, school district attorney Michael Stafford told board members he was requesting Baqir provide evidence he had been physically in his district at any point since July 1, otherwise the board may move forward with Wednesday’s vote declaring the seat vacant.