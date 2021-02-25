Delaware River Basin Commission votes to ban fracking in the watershed

DRBC executive director Steve Tambini said the agency had received comments from more than 8,900 individuals since the ban was originally proposed in 2017 and had held six public hearings. He said more than 400 people attended the virtual meeting Thursday. Former DRBC executive director Carol Collier was one of them.

“The whole natural gas development issue landed on DRBC’s plate in 2008,” said Collier, who ran the agency at the time. “It was a mad rush to the regulations together in 2010. I am very pleased that now there is an official vote and the resolution passed.”

Collier said lessons learned from observing the impact of fracking on other parts of Pennsylvania where gas drilling is permitted, as well as current scientific studies, show this is a “very good decision.”

In explaining the decision, the DRBC’s Tambini cited a 2015 health study and an environmental impact statement done by New York state, as well as a 2016 EPA report, along with current research.

“DRBC received tens of thousands of comments, letters, and petitions from a diverse cross-section of the public from within the basin and beyond,” he said. “These comments, along with additional scientific and technical literature and reports, studies, findings, and conclusions of other government agencies on the impacts of HVHF [high-volume hydraulic fracturing] on water resources were reviewed and evaluated by the DRBC staff and the commissioners. We appreciate the public comments, the input from our member state and federal agencies, and the careful review, deliberation and action by our commissioners.”

Fracking for natural gas — technically referred to as high-volume hydraulic fracturing for its use of high-pressure water and chemicals to release gas from a tight shale formation — has led to water pollution across Pennsylvania. The most famous incident occurred early on in the gas boom in Dimock, where state regulators found that faulty well construction led to contamination of drinking water wells.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has concluded that shale gas drilling has contaminated hundreds of drinking water wells. Wastewater spills, which can contain heavy metals, radioactive material and toxic hydrocarbons like benzene and toluene, have contaminated surface water. Wastewater impoundments have also leaked, leading to groundwater pollution. Hundreds of lawsuits against the industry, citing illness among children and animals, have settled out of court. DRBC’s Tambini says the evidence shows those same incidents could occur in the Delaware River Watershed, which include the river’s headwaters and where shale gas formations lie beneath rural areas dependent on private drinking water wells.

“The geology of the region … is characterized by extensive geologic faults and fractures, providing preferential pathways for migration of fluids, including gases,” he said. “If commercially recoverable gas is present in the Delaware River basin and if high-volume hydraulic fracturing were to proceed in the basin, then spills and releases of hydraulic fracturing chemicals, fluids and wastewater would adversely impact surface water and groundwater. The fluids released or migrating would contain pollutants including salts, metals, radioactive materials, organic compounds, endocrine-disrupting and toxic chemicals, and chemicals for which toxicity has not been determined.”

The commissioners also voted unanimously to create rules surrounding the import and export of fracking wastewater from the basin, and the use of fresh water by drilling companies to frack wells outside the basin.

The surprise special meeting came at a time when environmentalists were pushing for a vote to take advantage of the new Democratic administration in Washington. The multistate commission regulates water quality and permits industrial activity that has impacts on the river and its many tributaries. The five commission members are the governors of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware, as well as the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ North Atlantic Division, who represents the federal government. Already on record supporting a fracking ban were Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, New Jersey Gov. Murphy, and Delaware Gov. Carney. Brigadier Gen. Tom Tickner of the Army Corps of Engineers said the new administration did not have time to review the proposal, but he added it respects the decisions of the states.

“The politics of the moment weren’t going to get better,” said Delaware Riverkeeper Network director Maya Van Rossum, a vocal opponent of fracking.