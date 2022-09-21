Delaware preps for possible migrant flights to Georgetown

Delaware is preparing for the possible arrival of migrants flown to the state from Texas or Florida after their governors had talked about possibly sending planes filled with people, similar to what happened last week in Martha’s Vineyard. Reports spread on social media after the same jet used to transport migrants to Massachusetts was scheduled to land at a small airport in Georgetown, Delaware Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FlightAware website which tracks flights across the country, the jet was scheduled to fly from eastern Texas to the panhandle of Florida before arriving at the Delaware Coastal Airport.

State leaders coordinated with nonprofit groups Tuesday, preparing to offer potential arrivals with immigration services and other resources.

“We’re aware of the reports, and continue to prepare for the possibility of migrants arriving in Delaware unannounced,” said Governor John Carney’s Director of Communications Emily David Hershman. “Our team at DEMA and DHSS are working with community organizations and other partners to make sure that migrants who arrive here have the support that they need.”

State officials have directed organizations not to make public statements and to redirect media inquiries to the state.

Georgetown-based nonprofit La Esperanza, which serves the Latino community, is among those preparing for the arrival. Executive director Jennifer Fuqua stated that they cannot share any further information until further notice from the State of Delaware.